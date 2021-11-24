MSDH: 432 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported on Wednesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that more than 400 new COVID-19 cases have been reported.

MSDH said Wednesday that 432 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Tuesday.

Nine new deaths were also reported with five deaths happening between Nov. 19 and Nov. 23. Four deaths were recorded between May 24 and Nov. 11 from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 512,632 and 10,262, respectively.

Around 24 new cases and zero deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 57,025 COVID-19 cases and 1,047 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,328 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,741 cases, 259 deaths

Jasper: 3,401 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,086 cases, 247 deaths

Lamar: 10,644 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,265 cases, 112 deaths

Perry: 2,133 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,427 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 497,191 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,189,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,403,433 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

