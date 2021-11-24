Win Stuff
MHP begins Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period

By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - According to AAA, 48 million people are expected to be traveling by car this Thanksgiving. This means lots of traffic, and plenty of state troopers and other law enforcement officers working to keep everyone safe.

“We usually refer to those as the fatal four,” said State Trooper Cal Robertson

Robertson referred to speeding, impaired driving, not wearing a seat belt and distracted driving.

“Those are usually the main causes of a crash. We just want people to make it home safe for the holidays this year,” Robertson said.

It’s what the Mississippi Highway Patrol looks for during holiday enforcement periods.

“We’ve called for additional troopers out on the roadway for enforcement. They’re expecting a higher number of travelers so we have those extra troopers on the roadway. We’re asking travelers to watch the speed limit and buckle up,” He added.

Robertson said in construction zones like the one near Cedar Lake Road and I-10, he asks for motorists to slow down and be aware of these changing road conditions.

“There are bottlenecks and we’d like people to slow down in construction zones and allow yourself extra room between you and the other vehicle.”

He also said something else to think about is road rage.

“If you see it or you’re around it or involved in it, just take the next exit, pull over and try to get away from the situation. People can get frustrated in heavy traffic and delays,” Robertson said.

The enforcement period runs from Wednesday morning to Sunday at midnight.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

