Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Local salon asking for donations for annual ‘Giving While Living’ toy drive

‘Hair Creations by Shelia’ plans to host annual toy drive
By Mia Monet
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local salon in Hattiesburg is asking for toy donations to support their upcoming toy drive

Shelia Sandifer is the owner of Hair Creations by Sheila. She is planning to host her 5th annual “Giving While living” toy drive on Dec. 18.

Last year, the salon was able to give out 200 toys. This year, she wants to go even bigger.

“Our goal is to reach by 300 to 350. So like I say, the sponsorships has grown. When we’re not the sponsors this wouldn’t happen. So a lot of them saw that we did what we did last year, and, I mean, got me about six more sponsors added to the list.”

If you’d like to donate, you can drop the toys off at 1605 Adeline Street in Hattiesburg. If you’d like to be a sponsor you can contact Shelia Sandifer at (601) 408-3535

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travares Comegys, 41, of Laurel, was booked on Monday.
Jones Co. supervisor accused of using county-owned vehicle, phone to operate business
According to the JCSD, Lindsey Smith, 29, was arrested after her 15-month-old child tested...
Laurel mother arrested for felony child abuse
All southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 49 were backed up from around Old Rawls Spring...
Fatal crash on Hwy. 49 South blocked traffic near Rawls Springs Road
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6

Latest News

.
City of Hattiesburg secures grant for Midtown Green Park
Dogs are half off and cats are $10 or less this weekend at Southern Pines.
Southern Pines Animal Shelter holding adoption and donation event
N. Main Street, Petal
Bank drainage, restructuring projects continue in Forrest County
If you are looking to buy a Christmas tree this year, the Mississippi Department of Agriculture...
Local effects of national Christmas tree shortage