Local salon asking for donations for annual ‘Giving While Living’ toy drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local salon in Hattiesburg is asking for toy donations to support their upcoming toy drive

Shelia Sandifer is the owner of Hair Creations by Sheila. She is planning to host her 5th annual “Giving While living” toy drive on Dec. 18.

Last year, the salon was able to give out 200 toys. This year, she wants to go even bigger.

“Our goal is to reach by 300 to 350. So like I say, the sponsorships has grown. When we’re not the sponsors this wouldn’t happen. So a lot of them saw that we did what we did last year, and, I mean, got me about six more sponsors added to the list.”

If you’d like to donate, you can drop the toys off at 1605 Adeline Street in Hattiesburg. If you’d like to be a sponsor you can contact Shelia Sandifer at (601) 408-3535

