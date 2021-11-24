Local effects of national Christmas tree shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jeremy Thomley is the owner of Thomley’s Christmas Tree Farm.

“So my family has owned the farm for 100, and we started the Christmas tree farm in 1967. My grandfather started it, and then two years ago I bought it,” says Thomley.

He says they’ve got around 6,000 trees on the property to choose from.

Despite all of the options, there is a shortage of trees nationwide.

“We did have trouble getting in this year our Fraser firs which we bring from North Carolina. You’ve heard of wildfires on the west coast in the last couple of years and that was a big hit for the Christmas trees,” says Thomley.

Another reason for the shortage is the number of people buying them versus how long it takes a Christmas tree to grow.

“So, the reason shortage happened with things like this is because I can’t just plant trees and you suddenly have a 10-foot-tall tree the next year. It’s going to take eight years,” says Thomley.

Thomley also mentioned even though they are a Christmas tree farm, it’s about more than just picking a tree. It’s the whole experience.

“You’re having fun and picking something out that you love and then dragging it in the house and hoping it fits and decorating it and having a great time doing it,” says Thomley.

If you are looking to buy a Christmas tree this year, the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is encouraging everyone to buy locally grown trees.

