Kansas City Chiefs’ player gives back to his hometown of McComb

By Holly Emery
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Kansas City Chiefs’ football player Charvarius Ward stopped by his hometown to give back before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Giving thanks to those who helped give him his dream: That’s the reason Ward said he’s donating to the people of McComb, Mississippi.

“This is the place that made me, made who I am. Like, this is the reason why I’m in the NFL now,” Ward said.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ cornerback traveled to McComb during his bye week to donate $10,000 worth of holiday food with help from the Boys and Girls Club and the Mississippi Food Network.

And Ward said this is only the beginning.

“I love my hometown. Like, this is the place that made me, so, I mean, I got a lot so I just chose to give back this year and I’m making a tradition from now on to give back every year. I mean, I just love my people and I want to give back to them,” Ward said.

CEO of the Boys and girls Club of Southwest Mississippi, Randy Tate, said Ward grew up around the Club and he’s glad to see Ward give back to the very people who took care of him.

“There’s so many people in this world that does not have really, Thanksgiving dinner. So he’s served this community in the area that he grew up in and was born and raised at,” Tate said.

Ward, along with volunteers from The Boys & Girls Club and McComb High School, distributed turkeys and fresh produce to 290 families.

Tate said it’s important the younger generation sees successful people like Ward giving back.

“By them seeing Mr. Ward here as a young, young man, I’m hoping it gives them an opportunity to also see that they could be the same way.”

Ward added that by having the kids help hand out food, he hopes it will inspire them to achieve their dreams and give back even more.

“I mean, I realize the impact I have on them just like me being in the NFL. So hopefully they’ll be inspired by me and choose a better path.”

This was the first event for Ward’s new fountain ‘Charvarius for Change’ and he said this will be the first of many charity events he is planning for the city of McComb.

