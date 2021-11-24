Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

JCSD: Mother accused of kidnapping her 4 children arrested, children safe

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman, who was accused of kidnapping her four children, is now in police custody. All four of her children were also found and are safe.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Kishawna Jackson and her four children were located in Hattiesburg.

JCSD said Jackson is in the custody of the Hattiesburg Police Department, and her four children are safe and being transferred to the custody of Child Protective Services.

Jackson will be transferred to the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

On Wednesday, JCSD reported that Jackson was being sought after on four counts of parental kidnapping after a complaint made by Child Protective Services. She was alleged to have kidnapped her four children from a Laurel address.

According to JCSD, Kishawna Jackson is being sought after on four counts of parental kidnapping...
According to JCSD, Kishawna Jackson is being sought after on four counts of parental kidnapping after a complaint made by Child Protective Services.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Jackson was previously arrested by the Laurel Police Department on two counts of felony child abuse.

All four children were removed from her custody under an order from the Jones County Justice Court.

The children were believed to be in danger.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, HPD issued a warrant for 20-year-old Juan Ra’Shawn Cole for first-degree murder.
Second man wanted for 1st-degree murder for Holiday Inn shooting
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
21-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, TX, turned himself in to authorities in Dallas.
Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in homicide investigation
Parents frustrated by hours on hold calling P-EBT hotline
Parents frustrated by hours on hold calling P-EBT hotline

Latest News

JCSD investigators are seeking information on a possible suspect/s seen in a security camera...
Washer and dryer, game camera stolen; JCSD seeks information
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
23-year-old Alex Onisimo Ramirez is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving...
JCSD deputies arrest Laurel man after vehicle, foot pursuit
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time