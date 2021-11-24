JCSD: Mother accused of kidnapping her 4 children arrested, children safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman, who was accused of kidnapping her four children, is now in police custody. All four of her children were also found and are safe.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Kishawna Jackson and her four children were located in Hattiesburg.

JCSD said Jackson is in the custody of the Hattiesburg Police Department, and her four children are safe and being transferred to the custody of Child Protective Services.

Jackson will be transferred to the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

On Wednesday, JCSD reported that Jackson was being sought after on four counts of parental kidnapping after a complaint made by Child Protective Services. She was alleged to have kidnapped her four children from a Laurel address.

According to JCSD, Kishawna Jackson is being sought after on four counts of parental kidnapping after a complaint made by Child Protective Services. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Jackson was previously arrested by the Laurel Police Department on two counts of felony child abuse.

All four children were removed from her custody under an order from the Jones County Justice Court.

The children were believed to be in danger.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.