Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

JCSD: Mother of 4 allegedly kidnaps children, children may be in danger

If anyone has information on Jackson’s or her four children’s whereabouts, call 911 or JCSD at...
If anyone has information on Jackson’s or her four children’s whereabouts, call 911 or JCSD at (601) 425-3147.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a woman who they believe has kidnapped her four children.

According to JCSD, Kishawna Jackson is being sought after on four counts of parental kidnapping after a complaint made by Child Protective Services. She is alleged to have kidnapped her four children from a Laurel address.

Jackson is described as an African-American female who stands at 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to JCSD, Kishawna Jackson is being sought after on four counts of parental kidnapping...
According to JCSD, Kishawna Jackson is being sought after on four counts of parental kidnapping after a complaint made by Child Protective Services.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

No clothing description has been given for what Jackson could be wearing, but JCSD believes she is driving a four-door silver passenger car. There is currently no information on the car’s make, model or tag number at this time.

The four children are all African-American with black hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s department:

  • Kiliyah Amoyotte: Female, 16
    • Approximate height: 5-foot-4-inches
    • Approximate weight: 110 pounds
Kiliyah Amoyotte, 16.
Kiliyah Amoyotte, 16.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
  • Kiveayah Jackson: Female, 12
    • Approximate height: 4-foot
    • Approximate weight: 90 pounds
Kiveayah Jackson, 12.
Kiveayah Jackson, 12.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
  • Kiah Bristel: Female, 8
    • Approximate height: 3-foot-5-inches
    • Approximate weight: 45 pounds
Kiah Bristel, 8.
Kiah Bristel, 8.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
  • Edwin Bristel: Male, 4
    • Approximate height: 3-foot
    • Approximate weight: 30 pounds
Edwin Bristel, 4.
Edwin Bristel, 4.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Jackson was previously arrested by the Laurel Police Department on two counts of felony child abuse.

All four children had been removed from her custody under an order from the Jones County Justice Court.

The children are believed to be in danger.

If anyone has information on Jackson’s or her four children’s whereabouts, call 911 or JCSD at (601) 425-3147.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 49 were backed up from around Old Rawls Spring...
Fatal crash on Hwy. 49 South blocked traffic near Rawls Springs Road
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
21-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, TX, turned himself in to authorities in Dallas.
Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in homicide investigation
Jerry Tolbert, age 71, was charged with one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful...
Laurel man arrested on molestation charge
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

If you want to find out more about this new Alzheimer’s medicine, and to find out if your loved...
Hattiesburg Clinic neurologist discusses new Alzheimer’s Disease drug
When WDAM surprised Hogan with his Golden Apple Award, he talked about how much he loves his...
Sacred Heart Middle School teacher wins Golden Apple Award
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 512,632...
MSDH: 432 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported on Wednesday in Miss.
‘The true measure of justice is not in a verdict’ | ACLU reacts to Arbery murder convictions