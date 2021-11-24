JCSD: Mother of 4 allegedly kidnaps children, children may be in danger

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a woman who they believe has kidnapped her four children.

According to JCSD, Kishawna Jackson is being sought after on four counts of parental kidnapping after a complaint made by Child Protective Services. She is alleged to have kidnapped her four children from a Laurel address.

Jackson is described as an African-American female who stands at 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to JCSD, Kishawna Jackson is being sought after on four counts of parental kidnapping after a complaint made by Child Protective Services. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

No clothing description has been given for what Jackson could be wearing, but JCSD believes she is driving a four-door silver passenger car. There is currently no information on the car’s make, model or tag number at this time.

The four children are all African-American with black hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s department:

Kiliyah Amoyotte: Female, 16 Approximate height: 5-foot-4-inches Approximate weight: 110 pounds



Kiliyah Amoyotte, 16. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Kiveayah Jackson: Female, 12 Approximate height: 4-foot Approximate weight: 90 pounds



Kiveayah Jackson, 12. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Kiah Bristel: Female, 8 Approximate height: 3-foot-5-inches Approximate weight: 45 pounds



Kiah Bristel, 8. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Edwin Bristel: Male, 4 Approximate height: 3-foot Approximate weight: 30 pounds



Edwin Bristel, 4. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Jackson was previously arrested by the Laurel Police Department on two counts of felony child abuse.

All four children had been removed from her custody under an order from the Jones County Justice Court.

The children are believed to be in danger.

If anyone has information on Jackson’s or her four children’s whereabouts, call 911 or JCSD at (601) 425-3147.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.