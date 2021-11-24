Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

JCSD deputy saves overdose victim

Narcan spray is provided to Jones County Sheriff's Department through a grant by the...
Narcan spray is provided to Jones County Sheriff's Department through a grant by the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy saved an overdosing man Wednesday morning in the Rustin community.

JCSD Sgt. Stephen Graeser was the first to arrive at the place where a man was overdosing on a possible combination of heroin and fentanyl.

According to JCSD, the man was barely breathing and had had a faint pulse. CPR was being administered to the man by another person on the scene.

Sgt. Graeser administered two doses of department-issued nasal Narcan in quick succession on the man, who, in a very short time, began breathing regularly with a normal pulse.

The man was later evaluated by EMServ Ambulance Service medics upon their arrival, but he declined medical transport by ambulance to the hospital.

“Today’s incident marks the 12th overdosed individual saved by JCSD deputies in 2021 through the use of nasal Narcan,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We greatly appreciate the Mississippi Department of Mental Health for providing nasal Narcan to our department. Needless to say, our deputies, investigators, narcotics agents and corrections officers are in a position to make a difference to an overdosing individual as a result of this deployment of nasal Narcan.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 49 were backed up from around Old Rawls Spring...
Fatal crash on Hwy. 49 South blocked traffic near Rawls Springs Road
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
21-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, TX, turned himself in to authorities in Dallas.
Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in homicide investigation
Jerry Tolbert, age 71, was charged with one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful...
Laurel man arrested on molestation charge
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

How NOT to fry a turkey: Tips from the MS Fire Academy
How NOT to fry a turkey: Tips from Miss. State Fire Academy
Sacred Heart High School
Pair of Sacred Heart athletes sign DI scholarships
Sacred Heart High School
Pair of Sacred Heart athletes sign DI scholarships
Sen. John Boozman’s office announced Tuesday that a $7.1 million USDA grant will fund two...
USDA accepting applications for $1.5B in loans, grants for access to high-speed internet