Hub City lottery ticketholder has not claimed winnings from June drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The clock is ticking for two Powerball players to claim their winnings.

According to the Mississippi State Lottery office, a ticket was purchased from Fast Mart 19 on Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg.

The ticketholder won a $150,000 jackpot for the June drawing. They have until Dec. 2, 2021 (180 days after the draw date) to claim their winnings.

MS Lottery says the other winning ticket, which was worth $50,000 for the Sept. 15 drawing, was purchased from a Circle K at 1860 Main Street, Madison, Ms.

The ticket holder has until March 14, 2022 to claim their winnings.

