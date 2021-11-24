Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hub City lottery ticketholder has not claimed winnings from June drawing

According to the Mississippi State Lottery office, a ticket was purchased from Fast Mart 19 on...
According to the Mississippi State Lottery office, a ticket was purchased from Fast Mart 19 on Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg.(WDAM)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The clock is ticking for two Powerball players to claim their winnings.

According to the Mississippi State Lottery office, a ticket was purchased from Fast Mart 19 on Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg.

The ticketholder won a $150,000 jackpot for the June drawing. They have until Dec. 2, 2021 (180 days after the draw date) to claim their winnings.

MS Lottery says the other winning ticket, which was worth $50,000 for the Sept. 15 drawing, was purchased from a Circle K at 1860 Main Street, Madison, Ms.

The ticket holder has until March 14, 2022 to claim their winnings.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 49 were backed up from around Old Rawls Spring...
Fatal crash on Hwy. 49 South blocked traffic near Rawls Springs Road
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
21-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, TX, turned himself in to authorities in Dallas.
Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in homicide investigation
Jerry Tolbert, age 71, was charged with one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful...
Laurel man arrested on molestation charge
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

If you want to find out more about this new Alzheimer’s medicine, and to find out if your loved...
Hattiesburg Clinic neurologist discusses new Alzheimer’s Disease drug
When WDAM surprised Hogan with his Golden Apple Award, he talked about how much he loves his...
Sacred Heart Middle School teacher wins Golden Apple Award
If anyone has information on Jackson’s or her four children’s whereabouts, call 911 or JCSD at...
JCSD: Mother of 4 allegedly kidnaps children, children may be in danger
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 512,632...
MSDH: 432 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported on Wednesday in Miss.