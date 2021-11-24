How NOT to fry a turkey: Tips from Miss. State Fire Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Fire Academy Instructor Chief Shannon Sandridge warns residents that frying a turkey, that is not fully thawed, with too much oil and at a temperature that was too high, can be very dangerous.

Sandridge said there are three common mishaps people make when it comes to operating an outdoor turkey fryer. These mistakes include:

Overfilling the pot with too much oil,

Overheating or not monitoring the temperature of the oil, and

Using a frozen turkey

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Officials say you can make your home safer by installing multiple smoke alarms. If you need smoke alarms, ask your local fire department.

Other tips from Sandridge include:

Operating on a hard flat surface,

Keeping children and pets away,

Completely thawing and patting dry the turkey,

Protecting your hand and slowly lowering in the oil, and

Keeping the oil at 375 degrees Fahrenheit

