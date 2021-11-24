Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Clinic neurologist discusses new Alzheimer’s Disease drug

If you want to find out more about this new Alzheimer’s medicine, and to find out if your loved one is the right candidate for it call the memory center at (601) 579-5016.(Karrie Leggett-Brown)
By Karrie Leggett-Brown
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Director of the Memory Center at Hattiesburg Clinic, Dr. Ronald Schwartz, sees the heartbreak within families after he reveals a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease. But he wants people to know there may be hope for patients through new medicines.

“The FDA approved a medicine last June. It’s called Aduhelm. We are still in the process of working through which patients are the right patients to get the medicine, what’s the cost of the medicine, how we are gonna implement some of the logistics of getting that medicine to the right people,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said this medicine is a breakthrough in terms of trying to treat Alzheimer’s Disease in its earliest stages.

“You can combine these diagnostics with the PET scanning with some of these new medicines, which target these amyloid proteins and dissolve them as early as possible. If you can catch that window, you can catch somebody early to see the proteins, then remove them with one of these new medicines. That’s our best chance to modify the course of the disease and truly slow it down,” Schwartz said.

