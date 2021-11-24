Golden Tornadoes back in 5A South State title game

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Any team which makes it to the semifinal round is playing good football.

Laurel is no exception.

The Golden Tornadoes have been in playoff mode since October – reeling off four straight wins to reach the postseason and eventually their first South State title game since 2017.

They are grateful to be practicing on Thanksgiving, regardless of the temperature outside.

“Little cold but great feeling,” said Laurel junior tackle Malik Ellis. “We have a lot of big leaders to step up and practice. It’s going well, no mistakes.”

“We’re really starting to hit our stride,” said Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest. “We’ve kind of established our identity as a football team in all three phases and it’s all come together at the right time. Our coaches have done a great job of preparing our kids and getting them better and improving every week.”

Laurel (9-3) visits Picayune (12-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.