Bank drainage, restructuring projects continue in Forrest County

Six river and creek bank projects are going on across the county
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In Forrest County, six river and creek bank drainage and reconstruction projects have been going on during the last few weeks.

District 3 Supervisor Burkett Ross explains 75 percent of the funding comes from $1.1. million National Resource Conservation Service grant. The other 25 percent is about $373,000 from the county fund.

“If anybody’s traveled on North Main Street in Petal recently they have noticed that there’s a lot of work going on behind the Baptist Church there. And that is one of those such projects. That one right there was about 208,000 I have another one going on in Leeville,” Ross said.

Ross says for the six total - three are in district two, two and are in his district three, and one is in district one.

“It’s spread around the county so we’re really excited about that. So when you add it all up together, it’s better than half dollars for projects for Forest County. And that’s exciting. It’s wonderful and it saved us money for the instill and enables the board supervisors to do the things that people have come to expect of us,” Ross said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

