Christian Services hosts outdoor Thanksgiving lunch

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg service organization celebrated Thanksgiving early Tuesday.

Christian Services, Inc. hosted an annual holiday feast for the community. But, due to the pandemic, it was held in the organization’s parking lot on East Second Street.

Visitors could either drive-thru or walk up and get a free holiday lunch will all the fixings.

“It’s Thanksgiving food, so you’ve got your turkey, your cranberries, the Christian Services famous dressing, things like that,” said Maggie West, executive director of Christian Services, Inc. “For 30 years going, this is just a really big day.”

Tommy Cook of the Glendale Community was one of the people who drove through. He picked up two lunches.

“[It’s a] very nice, very nice thing, it’s a blessing,” Cook said. “They’re uplifting the name of Jesus and that’s a really, really good thing.”

Dozen of volunteers helped make and serve the lunches. They came from all across the Pine Belt.

“We understand that there’s always people in need, so part of our aim and purpose is to help,” said Eric Boney, a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

Several members of the fraternity volunteered for the event.

Mary Frances Sutton, a member of Monticello Baptist Church, said she wanted to be of service to others this holiday season.

“Just to help our community and volunteer,” she said. “Anything they ask us to do we’ll do it.”

Sutton and several other members of her church’s 7-12 grade youth group volunteered to serve meals.

Christian Services was prepared to serve about 2,000 meals for the holiday lunch.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.