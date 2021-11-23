Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in homicide investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has formally charged a suspect in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to the HPD, 21-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, TX, turned himself in to authorities in Dallas on No. 15.

On Tuesday, Brock was extradited to Hattiesburg and formally charged with one count of 1st-degree murder.

Brock had an active warrant for 1st-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Carlos McGruder, which happened at the Holiday Inn on Highway 49 on Nov. 8.

He was booked at the Forrest County Detention Center.

This story will be updated when more info is provided.

