Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in homicide investigation

21-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, TX, turned himself in to authorities in Dallas.
21-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, TX, turned himself in to authorities in Dallas.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has formally charged a suspect in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to the HPD, 21-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, TX, turned himself in to authorities in Dallas on No. 15.

On Tuesday, Brock was extradited to Hattiesburg and formally charged with one count of 1st-degree murder.

Brock had an active warrant for 1st-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Carlos McGruder, which happened at the Holiday Inn on Highway 49 on Nov. 8.

He was booked at the Forrest County Detention Center.

This story will be updated when more info is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travares Comegys, 41, of Laurel, was booked on Monday.
Jones Co. supervisor accused of using county-owned vehicle, phone to operate business
According to the JCSD, Lindsey Smith, 29, was arrested after her 15-month-old child tested...
Laurel mother arrested for felony child abuse
All southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 49 were backed up from around Old Rawls Spring...
Fatal crash on Hwy. 49 South blocked traffic near Rawls Springs Road
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama

Latest News

Schwartz said the Memory Center at Hattiesburg Clinic is the only active site for the new IDEAS...
IDEAS study at Hattiesburg Clinic could cover brain scan cost
Mayor Toby Barker announced a $500,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife,...
City of Hattiesburg secures grant for Midtown Green Park
Herrington started working with HFD in 1982 and was named Fire Chief in 1991, serving in the...
Former HFD Fire Chief passes away, funeral services announced
According to Jones County Tax Assessor-Collector Tina Gatlin Byrd, this year’s tax statements...
2021 Tax Statements ready for collection in Jones County