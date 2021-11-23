Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Petal woman injured in I-59 crash

MHP said the woman received severe injuries from the crash and was transported to an area...
MHP said the woman received severe injuries from the crash and was transported to an area hospital by helicopter after being found by a man walking alongside the roadway.(Gray)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal woman received severe injuries from a crash on Interstate 59.

On Monday around 5:20 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 59 in Jones County, which was believed to have happened sometime around the weekend.

According to the MHP, a woman, who was driving a 2017 Honda Accord, was traveling north on Interstate 59 when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a concrete culvert near a wooded area.

MHP said the woman received severe injuries from the crash and was transported to an area hospital by helicopter after being found by a man walking alongside the road. Officials said it was difficult for motorists to see the wrecked vehicle from the highway.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travares Comegys, 41, of Laurel, was booked on Monday.
Jones Co. supervisor accused of using county-owned vehicle, phone to operate business
According to the JCSD, Lindsey Smith, 29, was arrested after her 15-month-old child tested...
Laurel mother arrested for felony child abuse
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
All southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 49 were backed up from around Old Rawls Spring...
Fatal crash on Hwy. 49 South blocked traffic near Rawls Springs Road

Latest News

When officers arrived on the scene, it was learned that a man was injured in a shooting.
Man injured during Monday night shooting in Hattiesburg
‘This is unacceptable‘ | Lawsuit filed against mental health agency for denying access to abuse, neglect records
Photo 1: Participants in the Fall 2021 Honors Research Symposium (from left) Back row:...
Pearl River honors students showcase research at annual symposium
Jerry Tolbert, age 71, was charged with one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful...
Laurel man arrested on molestation charge