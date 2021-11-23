Petal woman injured in I-59 crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal woman received severe injuries from a crash on Interstate 59.

On Monday around 5:20 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 59 in Jones County, which was believed to have happened sometime around the weekend.

According to the MHP, a woman, who was driving a 2017 Honda Accord, was traveling north on Interstate 59 when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a concrete culvert near a wooded area.

MHP said the woman received severe injuries from the crash and was transported to an area hospital by helicopter after being found by a man walking alongside the road. Officials said it was difficult for motorists to see the wrecked vehicle from the highway.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

