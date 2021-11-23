Win Stuff
MSDH: 265 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths reported on Tuesday in Miss.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that less than 300 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

MSDH said Tuesday that 265 new coronavirus cases were reported as of Monday.

Thirteen new deaths were also reported with four deaths happening between Nov. 20 and Nov. 21. Nine deaths were recorded between Sept. 19 and Nov. 16 from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 512,200 and 10,253, respectively.

Around 29 new cases and zero deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 57,001 COVID-19 cases and 1,047 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,325 cases, 95 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,735 cases, 259 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,400 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 14,083 cases, 247 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,634 cases, 140 deaths
  • Marion: 4,264 cases, 112 deaths
  • Perry: 2,133 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,427 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 497,191 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,180,453 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,401,862 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

