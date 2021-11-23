Win Stuff
Man injured during Monday night shooting in Hattiesburg

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was injured during a shooting Monday night in Hattiesburg.

Around 9:45 p.m., the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on 6th Avenue.

According to HPD, the individual was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

