Man injured during Monday night shooting in Hattiesburg
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was injured during a shooting Monday night in Hattiesburg.
Around 9:45 p.m., the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on 6th Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene, it was learned that a man was injured in a shooting.
According to HPD, the individual was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
If you have any information about the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).
