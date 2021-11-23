Man injured during Monday night shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was injured during a shooting Monday night in Hattiesburg.

Around 9:45 p.m., the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on 6th Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, it was learned that a man was injured in a shooting.

According to HPD, the individual was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

