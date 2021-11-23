Laurel School Distrist tranisitons to modified calender

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Teachers, students and parents in the Laurel School District should get ready for calendar changes next school year.

LSD Superintendent Dr. Toy Watts says the district will transition to a modified calendar next school year. She wants to assure everyone, this does not mean the kids will be in school all year.

“A lot of people want to call it year-round, but it is not a year-round calendar. We still have a summer, we still have all of our regular school breaks,” says Watts

Some students will start on July 22, and some will start on July 25. It’s about a two-week difference from this year when kids started on Aug. 5.

“The only thing we did is we’re going to start school a little earlier, and we added two intersession weeks throughout the school year for remediation and acceleration,” says Watts

Watts says during the intersessions, not all students will be in school.

The fall intersession will be from Oct. 3-7, 2022. The spring intersession will be from March 20-24, 2022.

“We will have a select group of students who are here for remediation and some that will be here for acceleration, and those are students that we’re trying to push to another level academically,” says Watts.

Even though they’ve added the two intermission weeks, it will not affect any traditional school breaks.

“We are still out of school for Labor Day. The students will be out of school prior to Memorial Day. Teachers will have two professional development days after that. We still have our two weeks break at Christmas, our one week break for Thanksgiving,” says Watts.

The superintendent also mentioned the only teachers who’ll work during the intersessions are the teachers who apply to work during intersessions.

