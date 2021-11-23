Laurel man arrested on molestation charge
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man from Laurel on a charge of molestation.
According to the JCSD, Jerry Tolbert, age 71, was charged with one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes.
JCSD said a report filed by a family member accused Tolbert of inappropriately touching a teenage girl.
Tolbert is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance at the Jones County Justice Court.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.