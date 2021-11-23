Laurel man arrested on molestation charge

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man from Laurel on a charge of molestation.

According to the JCSD, Jerry Tolbert, age 71, was charged with one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes.

JCSD said a report filed by a family member accused Tolbert of inappropriately touching a teenage girl.

Tolbert is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance at the Jones County Justice Court.

