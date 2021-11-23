Win Stuff
How to avoid fires this holiday season

Accidents can happen, but it is best to know how to combat your fire.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas trees and cooking grease are among the most common fire starters in your home.

“If there’s a live tree and there are dead leaves or dead needles on it, a little spark can make that thing enflame quick,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles.

Accidents can happen, but it is best to know how to combat your fire. Many people assume that water is the answer, but that is not always the case.

“..baking soda is one of your best tools if it is a pot. You can try and take a metal lid, cover it up, and get the oxygen away from it,” Nobles says.

For electrical fires, cutting off the power source is the main goal. Whether it is through the electrical panel or it is safe to unplug the cord, you want to remove that electrical source so power is no longer being fed to the flame. Once the source is removed, a fire extinguisher is a great tool for electrical fires.

When having people over this holiday season, there are some easy steps you can take to avoid a holiday disaster.

“The best way to avoid any safety incidents is to plan ahead,” said Joe Cole with Mississippi Power. “Make sure your Christmas tree is at least three feet away from any sources of heat., try to never overload one socket and pay close attention to the instructions.”

If you have any questions regarding holiday safety, make sure to contact your local emergency management agency.

