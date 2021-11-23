Forrest County secures MDEQ grant to repair Petal dam

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County board members have been working to secure funding to repair the dam in the Longleaf Acres subdivision of Petal for about one year.

The dam is currently classified as a ‘high hazard’. The county applied for a grant to repair the dam and has finally heard back.

District 3 Supervisor Burkett Ross says the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has given the county $455,000 for the repair project.

“We’ve been approved for up to $455,000 and maybe a little more than that, but at least $455,000. It’s a 65/35 match So we’re excited about that,” Ross says.

The funding from MDEQ will make up 65% of the budget and the county will contribute the other 35%.

“And that will choose to enable us to fix that dam in Longleaf Subdivision and it’s got to be fixed and we’ll restock the lake,” says Ross.

He says the project should be complete in about four to five months depending on the weather.

“It’s really great news and we’re excited about getting a half a million dollars for the taxpayers, Forrest County,” he says.

