Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Forrest County secures MDEQ grant to repair Petal dam

$455,000 of state money will help with the project
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County board members have been working to secure funding to repair the dam in the Longleaf Acres subdivision of Petal for about one year.

The dam is currently classified as a ‘high hazard’. The county applied for a grant to repair the dam and has finally heard back.

District 3 Supervisor Burkett Ross says the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has given the county $455,000 for the repair project.

“We’ve been approved for up to $455,000 and maybe a little more than that, but at least $455,000. It’s a 65/35 match So we’re excited about that,” Ross says.

The funding from MDEQ will make up 65% of the budget and the county will contribute the other 35%.

“And that will choose to enable us to fix that dam in Longleaf Subdivision and it’s got to be fixed and we’ll restock the lake,” says Ross.

He says the project should be complete in about four to five months depending on the weather.

“It’s really great news and we’re excited about getting a half a million dollars for the taxpayers, Forrest County,” he says.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Young Dolph’s partner breaks silence after his death
A 31-year-old Collins man was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday evening after he was struck...
Collins man dies after collision
Travares Comegys, 41, of Laurel, was booked on Monday.
Jones Co. supervisor accused of using county-owned vehicle, phone to operate business
Governor Tate Reeves unveiled his budget priorities Monday. It’s not a requirement for the...
COVID-19 state of emergency allowed to end in Mississippi
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6

Latest News

.
New brain scan improves diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease
Downtown Hattiesburg businesses host a canned food drive for Christian Services
Downtown Hattiesburg businesses host canned food drive for Christian Services
We sat down with the Director of the Memory Center at Hattiesburg Clinic, Dr. Ronald Schwartz....
New brain scan improves diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease
HPD and FCSO join forces with PetSmart to raise money.
HPD, FCSO partner with PetSmart for toy sales this holiday season