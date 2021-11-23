Win Stuff
Former HFD Fire Chief passes away, funeral services announced

Herrington started working with HFD in 1982 and was named Fire Chief in 1991, serving in the role until 2001.(City of Hattiesburg)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is mourning the loss of former Hattiesburg Fire Chief George Herrington.

Herrington’s death was announced through the City of Hattiesburg and Hattiesburg Fire Department’s Facebook pages Tuesday afternoon.

Herrington started working with HFD in 1982 and was named Fire Chief in 1991, serving in the role until 2001.

Prior to joining HFD, Herrington served in the United States Air Force, retiring as Chief Master Sergeant.

Prior to joining HFD, Herrington served in the United States Air Force, retiring as Chief Master Sergeant.(City of Hattiesburg)

Herrington continued to serve the Hattiesburg community following his retirement from HFD, as he was involved with VFW Post 3036, American Legion Post 24 and the Armed Forces Top Enlisted Association.

Herrington continued to serve the Hattiesburg community following his retirement from HFD, as he was involved with VFW Post 3036, American Legion Post 24 and the Armed Forces Top Enlisted Association.(City of Hattiesburg)

In 2016, Herrington was selected as Hattiesburg’s Veteran of the Year.

In 2016, Herrington was selected as Hattiesburg’s Veteran of the Year.(City of Hattiesburg)

According to the City of Hattiesburg, all flags at city facilities have been lowered to half-staff in Herrington’s memory.

Funeral services for Herrington will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Temple Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the service which will start at 11 a.m. A graveside service will take place afterward at Highland Cemetery.

