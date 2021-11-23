Fatal crash on Hwy. 49 South blocks traffic near Rawls Springs Road

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic on U.S. Highway 49 South is backed up before Rawls Springs Road due to a fatal crash.

On Tuesday around 7 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 49.

When crews arrived on the scene, it was learned that an SUV struck the back of an 18-wheeler in one of the southbound lanes.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Forrest County Deputy Corner Lisa Klem. The driver was the only person in the SUV.

The Identify of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 49 are backed up from around Old Rawls Spring Road to around Short Road.

MDOT expects traffic to clear around 11 a.m.

Law enforcement is on the scene directing traffic. The northbound left lane is also blocked, according to MDOT.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

