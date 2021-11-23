Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Fatal crash on Hwy. 49 South blocks traffic near Rawls Springs Road

All southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 49 are backed up from around Old Rawls Spring...
All southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 49 are backed up from around Old Rawls Spring Road to around Short Road.(MODT traffic camera)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic on U.S. Highway 49 South is backed up before Rawls Springs Road due to a fatal crash.

On Tuesday around 7 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 49.

When crews arrived on the scene, it was learned that an SUV struck the back of an 18-wheeler in one of the southbound lanes.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Forrest County Deputy Corner Lisa Klem. The driver was the only person in the SUV.

The Identify of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 49 are backed up from around Old Rawls Spring Road to around Short Road.

MDOT expects traffic to clear around 11 a.m.

Law enforcement is on the scene directing traffic. The northbound left lane is also blocked, according to MDOT.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travares Comegys, 41, of Laurel, was booked on Monday.
Jones Co. supervisor accused of using county-owned vehicle, phone to operate business
According to the JCSD, Lindsey Smith, 29, was arrested after her 15-month-old child tested...
Laurel mother arrested for felony child abuse
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Some students will start on July 22, and some will start on July 25. It’s about a two-week...
Laurel School District transitions to modified calendar

Latest News

The new law is expected to help repair and rebuild roads and bridges, improve traffic safety...
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law expected to improve Mississippi transportation
Bumgardner said two people went to the emergency room with minor injuries, and a third person...
Jones County emergency agencies respond to vehicle rollover in Laurel
An overturned log truck is causing traffic delays on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.
Log truck overturns on Hwy. 49 in Hattiesburg
MDOT crews working on project on I-59 South and Highway 98 East causing heavy traffic.
Drivers should prepare for heavy traffic on I-59 South for remainder of week