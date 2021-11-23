Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Ellisville Police and Fire Departments in investigating a house fire, which claimed the life of an Ellisville man.

According to the JCSD, The victim is identified as Derrick Evans, age 40, who was in a wheelchair.

Evans was unable to escape his burning home and was declared deceased on the scene by the Jones County Coroner’s Office.

Family notifications have been made. A pet bulldog also died in the blaze.

JCSD Sergeant J.D. Carter, who serves as the Jones County Fire Investigator, said the fire was reported at 3:01 a.m.

The single-story, wood-frame home was involved in a fire upon the arrival of Ellisville Fire Department units.

JCSD said The early morning fire investigation indicates that a space heater is the likely cause of the fire along with substandard electrical wiring.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Evans,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We hope that they may somehow find peace and comfort in the wake of this tragedy.”

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office will be on the scene later Tuesday morning to continue the fire investigation.

