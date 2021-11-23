2021 Tax Statements ready for collection in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County residents should receive mail in the next few weeks in regards to their 2021 Tax Statements.

According to Jones County Tax Assessor-Collector Tina Gatlin Byrd, this year’s tax statements have been generated and ready for collection.

Byrd also says that if you are a resident of the county and you are behind on your garbage bill, it will be assigned to the land owner’s taxes, as it was a decision voted on and set in place by the Jones County Board of Supervisors.

For all garbage questions, contact Jones County’s garbage collection office at (601) 428-1407.

A QR code has been included for online payments for any residents who choose to do so. It will be in the upper right-hand corner of the tax statement to direct residents to an online payment link.

Byrd provided a list of contacts residents can call regarding this year’s tax statements:

Tax payments - (601) 426-3248 or (601) 477-3261



Appraisal or value - (601) 649-1636



Homestead - (601) 428-3100

