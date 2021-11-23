JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men are wanted after the armed robbery of a Jackson fast-food restaurant.

According to police, the Popeyes location on 4337 Robinson Street was robbed Monday, November 22, at approximately 9:20 p.m.

2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson (JPD)

Two men entered the restaurant wearing masks and robbed the Popeyes of an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

If you have any information regarding these two men, or this incident, you are asked to call Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

