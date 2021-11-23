Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson

2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men are wanted after the armed robbery of a Jackson fast-food restaurant.

According to police, the Popeyes location on 4337 Robinson Street was robbed Monday, November 22, at approximately 9:20 p.m.

2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson(JPD)

Two men entered the restaurant wearing masks and robbed the Popeyes of an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

If you have any information regarding these two men, or this incident, you are asked to call Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 49 were backed up from around Old Rawls Spring...
Fatal crash on Hwy. 49 South blocked traffic near Rawls Springs Road
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Jerry Tolbert, age 71, was charged with one count of molesting-touching a child for lustful...
Laurel man arrested on molestation charge
21-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, TX, turned himself in to authorities in Dallas.
Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in homicide investigation

Latest News

The driver of the gray pickup truck received a cut on one of his hands. No other injuries were...
Pickup truck crash slows traffic on Hwy. 11 in Jones Co.
Patrick's Forecast 11/24
Patrick's Wednesday AM Forecast 11/24
Laurel Golden Tornadoes
Golden Tornadoes back in 5A South State title game
Laurel Golden Tornadoes
Golden Tornadoes back in 5A South State title game
Oak Grove junior wide receiver JQ Gray.
Player of the Week: Oak Grove WR JQ Gray