USM holds a live percussion ‘extravaganza’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time in more than two years, the percussion ensembles of the University of Southern Mississippi performed Sunday in front of a live audience.

Marimbas, steel pans, drums and more flooded the stage at USM’s’ Mannoni Performing Arts Center for this year’s Percussion Extravaganza.

Every year, the different percussion ensembles throughout the university come together and perform to showcase what they have been working on this year.

“These groups all perform at different times, and it is really interesting because I haven’t seen what everyone is doing because I am not in the groups or all the rehearsals,” said USM graduate student Nathan Sanders. “Bringing it together is really cool, because you get to see everyone’s work culminate at the same point.”

Featured this year were the chamber ensembles, percussion ensemble, steel bands and the drumline from The Pride of Mississippi.

“It is a lot of logistics, music, teaching, a lot of patience, some yelling but very little yelling, right,” said USM’s Director of Percussion Studies John Wooton jokingly. “It is also the joy of being able to do all of this music.”

If you would like to keep up with the concert schedule for the percussion ensembles, you can keep up on the USM calendar.

