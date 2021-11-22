Win Stuff
Sunny skies today with cooler weather tomorrow

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with a few clouds and temps in the low 60s. Skies will clear out later this morning, leaving us with sunny skies for this afternoon. Highs will warm up into the mid 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 50s evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be cool and sunny. Highs will warm up into the low 60s.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs reaching the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy here in the Pine Belt. Highs will reach the low 70s during the afternoon. Rain showers will be possible during the overnight hours and into early Friday Morning.

Friday will be nicer with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.

