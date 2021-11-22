Southern Miss Men’s Basketball rallies to beat Lamar

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Five Golden Eagles finished in double figures in Southern Miss’s 82-75 win over Lamar. It was the first time since January 2019 that the team has done so.

Southern Miss trailed a majority of the game, but the Golden Eagles used a second-half push which included nine consecutive made field goals during a six-minute span to win the game.

“We are far from a finished product, but the fact that we got down 10 early and were able to comeback made me very proud. During the 23-minute stretch [before half and then after], we outscored them by 24 points,” said head coach Jay Ladner.

Tae Hardy led the team with 23 points followed by 19 points from Isaih Moore who tied his highest scoring output of the season.

The Golden Eagles move to 2-2 on the season and will travel to the Zootown Classic in Montana with their next game slated against UNC Wilmington on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

