MSU offensive tackle, Laurel native Cross wins 2021 Hull Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State University offensive tackle and Laurel native Charles Cross has been selected as the winner of the 2021 Kent Hull Trophy.

The award is named in honor of former MSU and Buffalo Bills legend Ken Hull and is presented by the Kent Hull Foundation and Entergy.

Cross was the No. 1 rated prep prospect in his senior year at Laurel High School. He appeared in three games his freshman year at MSU before accepting a red-shirt.

In 2020, Cross started 10 games for the Bulldogs and was the highest-graded lineman five times, along with being named to the All-SEC freshman team.

Cross continued progressing from his freshman year this season and was selected by a panel of NFL scouts for the award.

The Kent Hull Foundation started the award in 2013, which is presented every year during the C Spire Conerly Trophy banquet. It honors the members of a team that works in the trenches of the line.

“Kent spent his entire career on the offensive line providing protection and opening for his teammates, and we are proud to highlight the work of those that do that work without fanfare,” said Kent’s widow, Kay Hull Kimmel.

This year’s presentation will be at the Country Club of Jackson with a reception starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by the banquet at 6:30 p.m. Each four-year school in the state that plays football will have a nominee in attendance.

CBS Sports analyst Charles Davis will serve as Master of Ceremonies and tickets are available online here, by phone at (601) 982-8264 or in person at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

All proceeds go towards the Hall of Fame.

