MSDH: 1,187 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported over the weekend in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Monday that more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported.

MSDH said Tuesday that 1,187 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Monday.

Eleven new deaths were also reported with one death happening on Nov. 19. Ten deaths were recorded between Sept. 1 and Nov. 13 from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 511,935 and 10,240, respectively.

Around 81 new cases and two deaths were reported in the Pine Belt. One death was reported in Forrest County and Jones County each.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 56,972 COVID-19 cases and 1,047 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,320 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,718 cases, 259 deaths

Jasper: 3,399 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,078 cases, 247 deaths

Lamar: 10,633 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,264 cases, 112 deaths

Perry: 2,133 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,427 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 495,127 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,170,632 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,400,233 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.