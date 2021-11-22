Win Stuff
Mississippi loses Supreme Court water fight with Tennessee

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. In only a handful of cases has the Supreme Court moved as quickly as it is in the fight over the Texas law that bans most abortions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court has rejected a claim that the Memphis, Tennessee, area has been taking water that belongs to Mississippi from an underground aquifer that sits beneath parts of both states.

The high court’s first decision of the term came in a case argued in October, deflating expectations that the justices would resolve the issue of whether Texas’ ban on most abortions could be challenged in federal court.

Two cases on the Texas issue were argued Nov. 1 under an accelerated process that the court has previously used only rarely and in some of its most notable decisions, including the Bush v. Gore case that settled the 2000 presidential election. But those cases remain unsettled.

