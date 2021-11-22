Win Stuff
Marion County Regional Correctional Facility, Jail receive high scores during audit

Both audits were done by the American Correctional Association, for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Both audits were done by the American Correctional Association, for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021.(Marion County Regional Correctional Facility)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Regional Correctional Facility and Marion County Jail received high scores during an audit that was conducted last week.

According to Marion County Corrections, the Regional Facility’s audit was done by the American Correctional Association from Nov. 15 –17, 2021 for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. Three correctional experts conducted this year’s audit based on the ACA manual 5th edition.

There are a total of 573 standards with 468 standards appropriate to the facility, and the Marion County Regional Correctional Facility must meet 100% of mandatory standards and 90% of non-mandatory standards to receive accreditation.

At the end of the audit, the audit team found that the Regional Facility and its staff met 100% of the mandatory standards and 99.2% of the non-mandatory standards, resulting in a 99.6% overall average, ranking the Regional Facility as one of the highest-scoring facilities in the nation.

The County Jail was also audited by the ACA, from Nov. 18-19, 2021, for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021, according to Marion County Corrctions.

Two correctional experts conducted the audit based on ACA Core standards manual, 1st edition, as there are 153 standards with 151 appropriate to the facility. The jail must meet 100% of the mandatory standards and 90% of the non-mandatory standards to receive accreditation.

The audit team found that the Marion County Jail and its staff met 100% of the mandatory standards and 100% of the non-mandatory standards at the end of the audit, resulting in a 100% average, ranking the Jail as one of the highest-scoring jails in the nation.

