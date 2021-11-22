A little rain, chillier temperatures due in Pine Belt next week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Look for mostly cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance for showers overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

A cold front will sweep through early Monday morning with a 30 percent chance for isolated showers before skies begin to clear in the afternoon.

High temperatures will only be in the lower-to-mid 60s Monday afternoon.

Clear and colder weather is on tap for Monday night with lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday looks sunny and chilly, with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

Thanksgiving Day looks mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

Thanksgiving night looks to be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and lows in the mid-40s.

Friday is expected to be much cooler again with highs around 60 with a 20 chance for rain in the morning.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Friday night with lows in the upper 30s.

The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.

