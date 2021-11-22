Law enforcement agency gives Black Friday shopping safety tips

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s almost time for one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and a local law enforcement agency is reminding shoppers to be safe while out and about.

Only a few days remain until Black Friday, and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is giving tips on how to stay safe while shopping.

“Always be aware of their surroundings, if it’s suspicious people in the area at the stores and all...,” said Mitch Sumrall, JCSD chief deputy. “Remember where they parked at so they don’t get confused. Never leave merchandise in a parked vehicle where it can be seen.”

In addition to staying alert, we’re told there are some things shoppers can do to help avoid being victims of theft.

“It’s always best to carry cash or wallets in the front pocket to reduce your chances of being pickpocketed...,” Sumrall said.

JCSD says crimes typically increase during this time of the year.

“People inside the stores, they’ll leave their purse in the buggy, and somebody will walk by and get it...,” Sumrall said. “And then every once in a while, you have the robberies where somebody is coming out of a store and they may get robbed... So, it’s always best to park in a very lit area and have your keys in your hand when you walk out.”

And this is why they recommend being careful when throwing away boxes for things like TVs.

“Anytime a big purchase like that is done, I would never put it out there beside the road...,” Sumrall said. “The empty box because all that does is signal a criminal what you’ve got... Try to break the box down and bag it up as trash or burn it if I live in the county or something like that.”

Sumrall says if any of these crimes happen to you or if you see one happen to someone to contact the police.

