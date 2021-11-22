Win Stuff
Laurel mother arrested for felony child abuse

According to the JCSD, Lindsey Smith, 29, was arrested after her 15-month-old child tested...
According to the JCSD, Lindsey Smith, 29, was arrested after her 15-month-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Laurel mother for felony child abuse.

According to the JCSD, Lindsey Smith, 29, was arrested after her 15-month-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.

Smith is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court. She is expected to make her initial appearance in court on Monday afternoon.

