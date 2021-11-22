Win Stuff
Joyfest brings smiles to Hattiesburg

By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Laughter rang true throughout the Saenger Theater Sunday evening as Hub City residents enjoyed the inaugural “Joyfest.” a play/comedy show/gospel concert all wrapped in one.

Hosted by the South Mississippi Gospel Theater Troupe, “Joyfest” is intended to take everyone’s minds off of the negative energy in the world and to enjoy the little things.

“I said, ‘Let’s do this because it’s going to uplift the people and make them happy,’” said Jenise Smith-Brown, co-founder of the troupe. “The scripture says, ‘The joy of the Lord is our strength.’”

After the performance, one of the singers was awarded a scholarship.

