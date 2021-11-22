Jones Co. supervisor charged with embezzlement

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County supervisor has been arrested for embezzlement charges, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s inmate roster.

Jones County Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys, 41, of Laurel, was booked on Monday at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. His initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court is pending.

The arrest was made by investigators with the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office.

WDAM has reached out to the Jones County Board of Supervisors and is waiting for a statement.

The Jones County Board of Supervisors provided the following statement:

“The Jones County Board of Supervisors has been made aware that Jones County Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys has been arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor on a charge of Embezzlement.”

