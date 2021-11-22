Jones Co. Chamber of Commerce set to look for new director

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an opening for a new director soon.

The current director, Amanda Roll, said on Monday that she will be stepping down from this position. She said this change will allow her to focus more on her position as the Jones County Tourism Director.

Roll provided the following statement to WDAM addressed to her fellow chamber of commerce members:

“When I first started as the Director of the Chamber four years ago, I had just moved to Jones County and was introduced to an energetic board who wanted to grow and support this business community the best way possible. It was a challenge that I was excited to take on, and I hope that you have been able to take part in the many, many programs and opportunities that our board, staff and volunteers have developed for you, our members, over these past four years.

This role has been the highlight of my nearly 15-year career in this field, and I am so proud of the work that we have accomplished, the businesses we have helped and our community leaders who continue to give their time and talents. After much consideration and prayer, I have decided to step down as the Director of the Jones County Chamber effective January 1, 2022. This organization has matured in so many positive ways since I walked in four years ago and now requires the leadership of someone who can commit more time than my personal and family priorities allow. The decision to hang up my Chamber hat during this incredible period of growth was extremely difficult, but I have full confidence in our leadership to hire a new Director who will continue to deliver value for your membership. I look forward to supporting him or her as they take on this challenge and make their own mark, and I encourage you all to stay involved and continue your support of the Chamber through this transition phase.

I am excited to announce also that I will still be supporting the Jones County EDA as the Tourism Director, as there are a lot of things on the horizon that could truly make a huge impact on the way we reach and attract new visitors to Jones County. So, this is not goodbye, just see y’all soon! Thank you all for your support and your friendship during my time with the Chamber. I look forward to continuing to connect with you as our paths cross in this next chapter for me and my family.”

An EDA and Jones County Chamber staff member said they are hoping to split up the position of the chamber of commerce director and tourism director into two jobs. Roll is expected to begin working part-time as the tourism director after Jan. 1.

Roll said that the job opening for the new director will be available soon. Informaiton will be provided on how to apply when the position is posted.

