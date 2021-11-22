Win Stuff
International toy drive gears up this week

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – An operation that stuffs shoe boxes with Christmas gifts to be delivered to kids around the world is about to enter its busiest week.

Operation Christmas Child will initiate “National Collection Week” Monday at nearly 5,000 sites world-wide

Donors can drop off suitably-sized gifts or make up their own stuffed boxes to send off.

The program is run through Samaritan’s Purse.

Churches that serve as designated drop-off locations are receiving stuffed shoe boxes to send off. People can pack them with school supplies, hygiene products and handmade clothing.

Mississippi sports nearly 50 drop-off sites, including 10 in the Pine Belt:

  • Collins - Covington Jefferson Davis Baptist Association

310 Highway 35, Collins, MS 39428-6212

  • Taylorsville - First Baptist Taylorsville

125 Highway 37, North Taylorsville, MS 39168-0357

  • Magee - Corinth Baptist Church

207 Church Road, Magee, MS 39111-5189

  • Hattiesburg - Temple Baptist Church

5220 Old Highway 11 Hattiesburg, MS 39402-8886

  • Laurel - First Baptist Church of Laurel

607 W. Fifth St., Laurel, MS 39440-3426

  • Laurel - Bethlehem Community Church

849 Lake Como Road, Laurel, MS 39443-8073

  • Columbia - Goss Baptist Church

20 Mark McArthur Drive, Columbia, MS 39429-8527

  • Petal - Petal-Harvey Baptist Church

600 S Main St., Petal, MS 39465-2236

  • Petal - First Baptist Church of Runnelstown

9211 Highway 42, Petal, MS 39465-8000

  • Foxworth - New Hope Baptist Church

508 New Hope Church Road, Foxworth, MS 39483-4264

