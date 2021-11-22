International toy drive gears up this week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – An operation that stuffs shoe boxes with Christmas gifts to be delivered to kids around the world is about to enter its busiest week.

Operation Christmas Child will initiate “National Collection Week” Monday at nearly 5,000 sites world-wide

Donors can drop off suitably-sized gifts or make up their own stuffed boxes to send off.

The program is run through Samaritan’s Purse.

Churches that serve as designated drop-off locations are receiving stuffed shoe boxes to send off. People can pack them with school supplies, hygiene products and handmade clothing.

Mississippi sports nearly 50 drop-off sites, including 10 in the Pine Belt:

Collins - Covington Jefferson Davis Baptist Association

310 Highway 35, Collins, MS 39428-6212

Taylorsville - First Baptist Taylorsville

125 Highway 37, North Taylorsville, MS 39168-0357

Magee - Corinth Baptist Church

207 Church Road, Magee, MS 39111-5189

Hattiesburg - Temple Baptist Church

5220 Old Highway 11 Hattiesburg, MS 39402-8886

Laurel - First Baptist Church of Laurel

607 W. Fifth St., Laurel, MS 39440-3426

Laurel - Bethlehem Community Church

849 Lake Como Road, Laurel, MS 39443-8073

Columbia - Goss Baptist Church

20 Mark McArthur Drive, Columbia, MS 39429-8527

Petal - Petal-Harvey Baptist Church

600 S Main St., Petal, MS 39465-2236

Petal - First Baptist Church of Runnelstown

9211 Highway 42, Petal, MS 39465-8000

Foxworth - New Hope Baptist Church

508 New Hope Church Road, Foxworth, MS 39483-4264

