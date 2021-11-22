International toy drive gears up this week
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – An operation that stuffs shoe boxes with Christmas gifts to be delivered to kids around the world is about to enter its busiest week.
Operation Christmas Child will initiate “National Collection Week” Monday at nearly 5,000 sites world-wide
Donors can drop off suitably-sized gifts or make up their own stuffed boxes to send off.
The program is run through Samaritan’s Purse.
Churches that serve as designated drop-off locations are receiving stuffed shoe boxes to send off. People can pack them with school supplies, hygiene products and handmade clothing.
Mississippi sports nearly 50 drop-off sites, including 10 in the Pine Belt:
- Collins - Covington Jefferson Davis Baptist Association
310 Highway 35, Collins, MS 39428-6212
- Taylorsville - First Baptist Taylorsville
125 Highway 37, North Taylorsville, MS 39168-0357
- Magee - Corinth Baptist Church
207 Church Road, Magee, MS 39111-5189
- Hattiesburg - Temple Baptist Church
5220 Old Highway 11 Hattiesburg, MS 39402-8886
- Laurel - First Baptist Church of Laurel
607 W. Fifth St., Laurel, MS 39440-3426
- Laurel - Bethlehem Community Church
849 Lake Como Road, Laurel, MS 39443-8073
- Columbia - Goss Baptist Church
20 Mark McArthur Drive, Columbia, MS 39429-8527
- Petal - Petal-Harvey Baptist Church
600 S Main St., Petal, MS 39465-2236
- Petal - First Baptist Church of Runnelstown
9211 Highway 42, Petal, MS 39465-8000
- Foxworth - New Hope Baptist Church
508 New Hope Church Road, Foxworth, MS 39483-4264
