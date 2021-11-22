HPD, FCSO partner with PetSmart for toy sales this holiday season

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office are teaming with PetSmart to sell plush toys this holiday season.

With each plush toy sold, a portion of the money spent will go towards charities that partner with PetSmart.

Both agencies will also be receiving bags of toys to give out to kids in hostile situations when responding to calls.

“We will use them if we have domestic calls, if we do traffic stops and kids are upset, traffic accidents or anything like that, where it can help put that child at ease and give them a positive interaction with law enforcement,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims.

If you would like to purchase your own toy and help give back, they will be available for purchase at the PetSmart on U.S. Highway 98 until Christmas Day.

