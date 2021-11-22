Hattiesburg, Laurel release holiday trash collection schedules

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The cities of Hattiesburg and Laurel have released holiday collection schedules for this week.

The following dates were provided by each city:

HATTIESBURG

Monday, November 22, 2021

Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 2.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.

Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.

Thursday, November 25, 2021

Closed. No collection.

Friday, November 26, 2021

Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 4 and 5.

The city’s website said City Hall offices will be closed on the days listed above.

Crews will be operating abbreviated schedules during these weeks to make sure all residents receive pickup services. You can read more about the city’s garbage, trash and recycling plans here.

LAUREL - WastePro

WastePro garbage services will also not run on Thursday, Nov. 25.

According to the city, Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 26. Friday’s route will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The city also announced that city offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

