Habitual offender sentenced to 20 years for Hub City armed robbery

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was sentenced to prison in October for an armed robbery that took place in Hattiesburg.

According to Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney Lin Carter, Roderick James Hopes, 55, was sentenced to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections by Circuit Court Judge Jon Mark Weathers in the Forrest County Circuit Court on Oct. 19, 2021.

Hopes was tried on one count of armed robbery, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a stolen firearm, for his involvement in an armed robbery that took place at the Sunset Inn on U.S. Highway 49 on March 26, 2020.

Hopes was charged as a habitual offender based on past felony convictions from the State of Ohio, meaning his sentence must be served day-for-day without the possibility of parole.

According to Carter, Hopes impersonated a law enforcement officer by displaying a counterfeit badge to a guest while staying at the hotel. He then took the victim’s firearm and threatened to use it against the victim before taking the victim’s wallet, which contained almost $2,000 in cash and fled the scene.

Hattiesburg Police Department responded to the 911 calls. The department’s investigation of the crime led to Hopes’ arrest, and he was assessed into the custody of Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims to await transport to the MDOC where he will serve his sentence.

“We have no tolerance for violent crime in Hattiesburg, especially when it’s committed by a career criminal,” Carter said. “We will continue to vigorously prosecute these offenses and make our communities safe.”

Carter thanked HPD for their work in the investigation of the armed robbery that ended with Hopes’ arrest.

“I would like to thank the Hattiesburg Police Department for their excellent work in solving this crime and quickly apprehending this violent offender,” said Carter.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Matthew Shoemaker and James Lane.

