Growing number of adults don’t expect to ever have children, survey says

About 44% of non-parents surveyed said it is not too likely or not at all likely that they will have children someday.(Monkey Business Images // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A rising number of adults in the United States who are not already parents say they are unlikely to ever have children, according to a recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center.

About 44% of non-parents surveyed said it is not too likely or not at all likely that they will have children someday.

The majority of those who fell in that category said they “just don’t want to have children,” according to the results of the survey.

Other reasons for the response ranged from medical or financial reasons to the state of the world or concerns about climate change.

Meanwhile, 74% of those surveyed who are already parents said they are unlikely to have more kids – mostly for age or medical reasons.

The poll took place from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, 2021, and asked a series of questions to roughly 9,700 panelists with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.6 percentage points.

Of those surveyed, 3,866 were between the ages of 18-49.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

