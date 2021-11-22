Five $10,000 grand prize winners announced in ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Five Gulf Coast residents who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are a bit richer. The grand prize winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced Monday on WLOX-TV. Each winner will receive $10,000.

GRAND PRIZE WINNERS: Earnest Magee from Harrison County, and Taylor Williams, Danny Brooks, Anna Loris, Courtney Taylor who are all from Jackson County.

Weekly drawings were also held where vaccinated residents in Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties were awarded prizes of $2,500 each.

FOURTH ROUND WINNERS: Charlotte Rodgers, Rebecca Alford, Brand Dean from Harrison County, and Rick Campanearo from Jackson County.

THIRD ROUND WINNERS: Christopher Powell, Sharquise Scott and Scott Ryan from Harrison County, and Brett Freudensprung and Cody Knight from Jackson County.

SECOND ROUND WINNERS: Corderro Martin of Harrison County, Ashley Trigg of Hancock County, and from Jackson County, Matthew Smith, Paula Armstrong, and Keith Thompson.

FIRST ROUND WINNERS: Natasha Guillot of Long Beach, Mary Lamey of Vancleave, and from Gulfport, Kiani Abel, Vanm Staton and Helene Roth.

Thank you to everyone who participated by entering, and getting vaccinated against COVID-19. For more information about the drawing, visit https://www.2shots1coast.com/

