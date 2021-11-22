Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that has been on the run from the FBI has been captured in Alabama after assuming a new identity as a pastor.

Larry Albert Flake, 74, was arrested in Birmingham on November 19 by FBI agents. Flake was convicted of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor in Indiana on August 30, 2001. After he failed to appear for the trial, he was sought after by federal agents.

According to the FBI, Flake had been living under the name Larry White and was a pastor at a church near Huguley Road in Birmingham. He was also known as Reverend White to people in the area.

Agents received a lead from an unnamed source and that led to Flake’s arrest. They say without that lead, Flake would not have been found.

Flake will face extradition to be returned to Indiana, according to the FBI.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Young Dolph’s partner breaks silence after his death
Travares Comegys, 41, of Laurel, was booked on Monday.
Jones Co. supervisor accused of using county-owned vehicle, phone to operate business
According to the JCSD, Lindsey Smith, 29, was arrested after her 15-month-old child tested...
Laurel mother arrested for felony child abuse
A 31-year-old Collins man was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday evening after he was struck...
Collins man dies after collision
Governor Tate Reeves unveiled his budget priorities Monday. It’s not a requirement for the...
COVID-19 state of emergency allowed to end in Mississippi

Latest News

Some students will start on July 22, and some will start on July 25. It’s about a two-week...
Laurel School Distrist tranisitons to modified calender
.
New brain scan improves diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease
Downtown Hattiesburg businesses host a canned food drive for Christian Services
Downtown Hattiesburg businesses host canned food drive for Christian Services
Forrest County secures MDEQ Dam Safety Grant.
Forrest County secures MDEQ grant to repair Petal dam
We sat down with the Director of the Memory Center at Hattiesburg Clinic, Dr. Ronald Schwartz....
New brain scan improves diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease