Collins man dies after collision

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – A 31-year-old Collins man was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday evening after he was struck while he was standing on Mississippi 532.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the accident happened about 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

MHP’s initial investigation revealed that a 2010 Toyota Sequoia was traveling west on Mississippi 532 when the vehicle collided with Danyelle Crosby.

Those close to the family claim another vehicle may have also been involved in the crash.

Crosby’s injuries proved fatal and he was declared dead at the scene, MHP said.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

