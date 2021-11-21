Win Stuff
Warm tomorrow with rain moving in late Sunday Night

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tomorrow will start off with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50. We’ll quickly warm up into the 60s by the time you head to church. Highs will be in the mid 70s with increasing clouds by the afternoon hours. Rain will move though Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Showers will move out before sunrise, leaving us cloudy for Monday morning. Monday will be chilly with highs in the upper 50s. Skies will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cool with highs in the low 60s under sunny skies.

Thanksgiving Day is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the near 70°. The rain looks to hold off until late Thursday night and into Black Friday when our next system moves into the area.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

