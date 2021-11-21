Win Stuff
Successful food drive for LPD ahead of holidays

By Caroline Wood
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is giving back to the community this holiday season while honoring one of its own.

LPD held its annual ‘Fill a Truck’ food drive Friday and Saturday.

Chief Tommy Cox says it’s done in remembrance of a former LPD chief, the late Tyrone Stewart.

Community members were able to go by Walmart on Mississippi 15 in Laurel to drop off non-perishable food or monetary donations.

“The citizens around here in Laurel and Jones County always step up, fill those trucks and help out folks who need it...,” Cox said. “It’s just the way people are around here. They always come out and help us and whether it’s a little bit or a lot, we get everything in between and we greatly appreciate it.”

Cox says about seven trucks were filled in this drive.

All of the donations will go to the Good Samaritan’s soup kitchen.

